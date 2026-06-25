/How much did 'Operation Epic Fury' cost US as end of war with Iran looks closer?

The US and Iran are heading towards a peace deal as the first round of negotiations between the delegates of both the countries to end the war that started after US and Israel launched a joint airstrike on Iran on February 28 that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ended in Switzerland last week on a "good" note.

Now the focus in US is likely to turn towards the cost its country bared in the war against Iran. According to Center for Strategic and International Studies the cost of US' “Operation Epic Fury” is around $40 billion ($34 billion to $42 billion).

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It divided the war costs in four phases:

The first was deployment that took place over several weeks in the region

Second consisted of the expensive missiles used to attack ground targets and defend against Iranian attacks. This lasted for 5 days

In the third phase, missile and drone attacks by Iran dropped by about 90 percent. US gained air superiority and ground attacks transitioned to short-range—and much less expensive—munitions

The fourth and the last phase is when the costs declined due to ceasefire. However there was no complete halt of action as periodic skirmishing were reported

According to Center for Strategic and International Studies the Department of Defence (DOD) first cited $25 billion and later $29 billion in war costs but acknowledged that those numbers were incomplete. The estimate of DOD did not include base damage, which is the reason for higher estimate by CSIS.

While the AEI took both the estimates under consideration and put the war costs between $31 and $41 billion.