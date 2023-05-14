How India checkmates China's circle of threat in South Asian region

Satellite images have revealed China’s intelligence facility being set up in the Great Coco Island. This is barely 50km from India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands – making it yet another location where Indian and Chinese forces will come face to face.

For years, China has been attempting to carve out a circle of threats around India. But today's India is different from the one China faced in 1962 and it is prepared for all possibilities. "If you want peace, you must prepare for war," said the Indian Navy Chief Adm Hari Kumar at the Chanakya Dialogues, and that is exactly what India is doing.

Here’s how India is checking and preparing to shred China’s threat circle.

China's ring of fire in South Asia

From Galwan Valley in Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh or Doklam in Bhutan, China has made it clear it does not understand or follow the status quo with India. But the inflated dragon balloon has sprouted up at more venues to create a fringe around India. Chittagong port, Bangladesh: China has been pressuring Bangladesh to permit a naval facility close to Chittagong, giving it direct access to the Bay of Bengal.

China has been pressuring Bangladesh to permit a naval facility close to Chittagong, giving it direct access to the Bay of Bengal. Great coco, Myanmar: In Myanmar’s coco islands, reports suggest that China has been preparing ground ever since 1994. Satellite images show China’s 2,300-metre runway and radar station on the island. It's just 50 km from India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Myanmar’s coco islands, reports suggest that China has been preparing ground ever since 1994. Satellite images show China’s 2,300-metre runway and radar station on the island. It's just 50 km from India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Kyaukpyu, Myanmar: China also has access to a commercial maritime facility in Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu just across from India that can double up as a military facility.

China also has access to a commercial maritime facility in Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu just across from India that can double up as a military facility. Hambantota port, Sri Lanka: In the south of India, Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port has been leased to China for 99 years and China berthed its ship Yuan Wang-5. China said it's a research and survey vessel but experts say it was at the port to spy on India.

In the south of India, Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port has been leased to China for 99 years and China berthed its ship Yuan Wang-5. China said it's a research and survey vessel but experts say it was at the port to spy on India. The Maldives: In neighbouring Maldives, China has been investing heavily to gain control. It has propped up an opposition leader there as well. Reports suggest that the Maldives already owes China $1.4 billion. Watch this report: × India’s counter: A great shield of armour

Be it the Indo-Pacific, Indian Ocean Region or the LAC, India is expanding its security network to cut off China wherever they attempt to expand itself or overstay its welcome:

S-400 missile defence system: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its first S-400 squadron near Pathankot, from where any air attack from China on Ladakh, Himachal and Uttarakhand can be thwarted. Another S-400 squadron has been deployed at India’s Chicken neck in the Northeast to counter China.

Airbase at LAC: India is also upgrading its Nyoma airfield in Eastern Ladakh for fighter jet operations. With this, India will have its jets parked less than 50 kilometres away from the LAC.

Indian Arms at LAC: India’s Akash missile system has been deployed facing China. Army has deployed medium-range artillery guns, long-range rockets, around 75 Ultra Light Howitzer M-777, K-9 Vajra Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzers, Pinaka rocket systems and Dhanush gun systems.

Indian Army is procuring anti-drone systems, rough terrain vehicles and loitering munitions to hit the high-value targets from across the LAC.

Garud Elite Commandos: India has deployed its Garud Special Forces of the IAF along the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. They are India’s elite commandos equipped with cutting-edge weapons. They’ve been deployed for carrying out "specialist operations".

Boots on ground: India has sanctioned 9,400 fresh troops for seven new border battalions. They will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Helipads: Almost all forward posts along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh will have a large helipad each.

India’s Tri-service command: India has a tri-service theatre command located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The command comprises the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force. It is India’s biggest strategic asset to counter China. It can directly cut off China from the Strait of Malacca which is the heartbeat of China's operation as 80 per cent of its oil supplies pass through the strait.

Maldives Connect: While China invests in Maldives, India has forged deep ties with Maldives to cut off China here as well. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently visited Maldives, gifting them a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft.

Apart from its readiness, India has also forged military partnerships and diplomatic ties with the US, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

That pretty much leaves China with only one real ally in the South Asian region: Pakistan. Do you agree India will be able to checkmate China in case of a conflict in the South Asian region?

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE