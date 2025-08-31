/How did Trump prove he’s ‘not dead’? A 10-hour Truth Social marathon with 40 posts about tariffs, Rose Garden and blue slips

US President Donald Trump has re-emerged online after a four-day absence that fuelled rumours about his health and even claims of his death. The speculation grew after recent appearances where the 79-year-old was seen with swollen ankles, bruised hands and struggling to walk.

Trump floods Truth Social with posts

Late on Saturday night, the president launched into a marathon posting spree on Truth Social, sharing more than 40 posts in just 10 hours. He covered a wide range of subjects, from the “Russia Hoax” and crime in Washington, DC, to a Chicago shooting, veteran suicides and the passing of wrestling star Hulk Hogan.

“A big year ahead for the USA, maybe the BEST EVER, if the Tariffs are finally approved by the courts!!!” he wrote in one post. In another, he insisted, “Voter I.D. Must Be a Part of Every Single Vote … NO EXCEPTIONS!” Trump also demanded “‘Blue Slips’ need to go, bad for the Republican Party, and our Country!”

Bizarre AI images and Rose Garden rant

Alongside political messages, Trump shared AI-generated images of himself dressed as a police officer, a SWAT commando and even a cosmic overlord. But his most detailed post was a lengthy rant about damage to Rose Garden stonework. “I used, at the White House, the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere,” he wrote, before describing how he spotted “a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long.”

He claimed video cameras caught a subcontractor at fault. “Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again, But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added.

