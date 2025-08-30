/'It’s all bulls***': White House says Europe is secretly roadblocking end to Russia-Ukraine war – Here’s how

Senior White House officials believe some European leaders are publicly backing President Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine, while quietly undermining progress behind the scenes, Axios reported. The Biden administration has asked the Treasury Department to draw up possible sanctions that Europe could impose on Russia. These include a full ban on oil and gas imports, along with secondary tariffs on India and China, similar to those already levied by the US.

Trump aides shift blame to Europe

Two weeks after Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, little has moved forward. Frustrated aides say responsibility lies with European allies, not Trump, and not even Putin. “The Europeans don’t get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost,” a senior White House official told Axios. “If Europe wants to escalate this war, that will be up to them. But they will be hopelessly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” they added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A clash over Zelensky’s strategy

According to US officials, some European capitals are pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold out for stronger concessions from Moscow. Washington views this as unrealistic and damaging. “Getting to a deal is an art of the possible. But some of the Europeans continue to operate in a fairy-tale land that ignores the fact it takes two to tango,” another senior official said. While the White House sees Britain and France as more constructive, it accuses others of leaving America to shoulder most of the war’s cost.

Trump’s growing impatience

After meeting both Putin and Zelensky, Trump has repeatedly said the next step must be a face-to-face summit between the two leaders. Moscow has so far refused, and Kyiv has ruled out territorial talks until Russia comes to the table. At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump expressed his irritation, “Everybody is posturing. It’s all bullshit.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted progress was stalling. “Perhaps both sides of this war are not ready to end it themselves,” she said.

Europe pushes back on criticism