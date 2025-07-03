/How did Delta Airlines Boeing 737 land safely despite losing a wing flap mid-flight?

Weeks after the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner incident in Ahmedabad, another alarming aviation safety event has surfaced, this time involving a Delta Air Lines aircraft in the United States. A Boeing 737-900 operating Flight 3247 from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham landed without issue on Tuesday night. However, what seemed like a routine arrival took a concerning turn the next morning, when a Raleigh resident discovered a large metal object in their driveway. It was later confirmed to be a missing section of the aircraft’s left wing trailing edge flap, raising fresh questions about mid-air structural integrity and safety oversight.

Flap Detached During Flight

Trailing edge flaps are critical components located at the rear of a plane’s wings. They extend and retract during takeoff and landing to increase the surface area of the wing and generate additional lift. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the part found in the driveway belonged to Delta Flight 3247. The flap appears to have detached mid-flight, although no irregularities were reported during the aircraft’s operation.

According to Delta, the missing flap was only detected during a routine post-flight inspection. A spokesperson for the airline told USA TODAY, “After the aircraft landed safely, it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s trailing edge flap was not in place.” The airline also noted that no emergency was declared during the flight, and passengers disembarked without being aware of any issue.

Investigation Underway and Safety Checks Ordered

The FAA has opened an investigation into the incident to determine how the part became detached and whether maintenance protocols or structural fatigue may have played a role. Delta confirmed that the aircraft involved has been grounded, and the entire Boeing 737-900 fleet is undergoing additional inspections as a precaution.

Police and local officials responded promptly after the homeowner reported the object, which had blocked access to their driveway. Fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage resulting from the incident.

Experts have pointed out that while the loss of a flap could affect an aircraft’s aerodynamics, especially during landing, the safe arrival of the aircraft suggests that the crew was either unaware of the detachment or it occurred late enough in the descent to have minimal operational impact.