How 'David' Taiwan triumphed over 'Goliath' China in COVID-19 fight 

Reams are being written about Chinese aid to the world but most of it turned out to be substandard. But here's an island that isn't getting its due -- Taiwan, a country of just 24 million people.

Taiwan is successfully battling the pandemic and helping millions of others to fight. The country is donating 10 million face masks to the world including the US, Spain, Italy and France.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's message to the world is one of solidarity, one that china doesn't appreciate.

When asked about Taiwan's aid, china shot back. Beijing's foreign ministry said they too were donating medical supplies. Sure they were. But here's the difference. Unlike Chinese supplies, aid from Taiwan met quality standards.

Taiwan and China is a David and Goliath story. Taiwan is a tiny island facing mighty China and yet, it is winning the fight against the Wuhan virus much better than China.

In early January, China was scrambling to conceal the coronavirus outbreak. Taiwan, on the other hand, was moving quickly to respond to a potential threat. Taiwan confirmed its first positive case in January and immediately began screening passengers from Wuhan. China was struggling.

The world's second-largest economy had to accept aid from various countries and institutions. Taiwan, on the other hand, had no assistance. It was barred from the world health organisation.

Taiwan deployed its military to help manufacture masks. Today, Taiwan is producing 13 million masks per day. The island is also helping some of the world's richest nation. Taiwan was among the most vulnerable regions outside of China, given its proximity, ties and transport link. But Taiwan has just 376 positive cases of coronavirus and five deaths.

Taiwan has been immensely successful in containing the Wuhan virus. When China was spreading fake news, Taiwan was announcing punishment for spreading disinformation.

When china was pointing fingers at other countries, Taiwan's doctors were collaborating with hospitals across continents. When China was trying to unleash a patent war, Taiwan was offering to work with the US and Europe to develop a vaccine.

Today, China wants the world to believe that autocracies can best combat a pandemic but Taiwan, with its rapid response and transparency, has set a textbook example for every democracy.

Is the WHO listening?