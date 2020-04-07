China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since January when it began giving out reports on the virus.

The number of virus cases has been falling in the past few weeks in China, also in Hubei province which was the epicenter of the virus around February after the first case was reported in Wuhan on December 31.

The country now fears a second wave of the virus from abroad. Amid recent cases of travellers coming from abroad, the Chinese government announced all nationals returning from the US, Italy and Iran will now have to provide daily updates on their health to a WeChat app for up to two weeks before their flights or be denied boarding.

Chinese authorities reported 32 new cases all of which were from abroad raising fears of a second wave of the deadly virus. There were also 30 new asymptomatic infections, health officials said.

Chinese health officials say nearly 1,000 imported cases of the virus have been reported so far.

According to China's health ministry, 3,331 people have been killed due to COVID-19 in the country with 81,740 people infected even as the global death toll due to the virus crossed 70,000.