Sweden reports over 100 deaths in one day amid 'soft' approach to combat coronavirus

After reports emerged of Sweden being "open for business" as Europe battle the coronavirus epidemic, Swedish health officials reported 100 deaths in one day on Tuesday.

Sweden reported another 114 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 591 in the country after reportedly adopting a "soft" approach to containing the spread of COVID-19.

Sweden's public health agency said it had recorded 7,693 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Also Read: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Sweden is still open for business

Sweden had earlier reportedly kept its schools, restaurants and bars open. The country also avoided a lockdown while citizens of other European countries have been behind closed for over a month.

The government was also apparently encouraging people to go outside for a "nip of air" even as Europe has become the epicentre of COVID-19 with Britain, Italy and Spain reeling under the virus outbreak.

Sweden's government had said on Monday that it will seek temporary extra powers to combat the coronavirus outbreak even as the move drew criticism from the opposition.

"Sweden and the world is in a serious situation due to the coronavirus," Health Minister Lena Hallengren said in a statement.

"We see a need to be able to act quickly if the situation calls for it, it is ultimately about protecting human lives," Hallengren added.

Europe has seen the highest causalities due to COVID-19. Italy which has been hit hardest due to the virus has already witnessed 16,523 fatalities with 132,547 infections. Spain has recorded 13,798 fatalities and 140,510 infections.

In France, 8,911 deaths have been reported with 98,010 infections, followed by Britain with 5,373 deaths and 51,608 cases.

Sweden's neighbour Finland had earlier announced tougher controls to reduce arrivals from its neighbours including Sweden. The two countries which share the land border witnesses several thousand workers and families moving about every day even as traffic across the border has fallen after the government banned all but essential traffic on March 14.

Finland had also announced that passenger ferries linking Finland with Germany, Estonia and Sweden would also stop selling tickets.