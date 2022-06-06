How Brexit created political instability in Britain

British politics was thrown into turmoil after the country voted in favour of Brexit in 2016 in a major boost to Boris Johnson who had openly supported UK's exit from the European Union.

Former prime minister David Cameron was forced to resign in July, 2016 after people in England voted for Brexit in a referendum. It led Theresa May to take over the prime ministership.

Also Read in Pics: Life, career and many controversies of Boris Johnson

However, May resigned in July 2019 after failing to get support from Parliament on her Brexit deal. In fact, May had to face a no-confidence vote herself as Tory members sought to push her out of power after she postponed the UK Parliament vote on the Brexit deal. May however survived the no-confidence vote by 200 votes to 117.

The then leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn called for another no-confidence vote against May over the Brexit deal. However, the motion was defeated by a narrow 325 votes to 306.

Watch: No-confidence motion against UK PM Boris Johnson

Britain has experienced a tumultuous period ever since Cameron left office due to Brexit. Before him, Gordon Brown had served three years as prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and had served as Chancellor of the exchequer under Tony Blair.

Blair's enjoyed a long stint as prime minister lasting from 1997 to 2007. Gordon Brown had stepped down as Labour Party leader in 2010 and tendered his resignation to the queen while asking her to invite the leader of the opposition David Cameron to form the next government.

David Cameron's tenure lasted from 2010 to 2016, however, his decision to hold the Brexit referendum became his political Waterloo as he was forced to step down from office triggering a long period of uncertainty as May took over.

PM Johnson who had won the elections in 2019 by a landslide now stands at crossroads as he tries to win over party members to thwart a no-confidence vote and seeks to pull Britain out of the post-Covid era and begin economic regeneration.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.