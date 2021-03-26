Houthi rebels attack Saudi oil facilities, military sites

Houthi rebels have launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, aiming at oil facilities owned by state-run Saudi Aramco company and a few military sites.

The group launched attacks against King Abdulaziz military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir on Thursday. They have also targeted Aramco facilities in Ras Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu and Jizan, the group said.

Jizan's attack on the Red Sea struck a distribution facility around 9 pm.

"The attack resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks," a statement by the Saudi Energy Ministry read. No casualties have been reported yet from these attacks.

As per local reports, Saudi Arabia's air defence intercepted a ballistic missile over the province of Najran.

For now, a specific location has not been revealed about the attacks, but Jizan is home to a new refinery and port facilities for Aramco, an energy giant.

These assaults have seen an alarming increase in Saudi Arabia and an offer of ceasefire has also not offered any resolve.