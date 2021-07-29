Host of Hong Kong radio station faces first 'sedition' trial

On Thursday, a radio Hong Kong host went on trial under an old colonial law for sedition. This was the first time the law had been used since the city's handover to China as authorities criminalised dissent.

In the past twelve months, prosecutors have taken out this decades-old law that in the past was rarely used, and is charging activists like Tam Tak-chi, 48, with sedition.

The online talk show host, known as 'Fast Beat' is accused of eight counts of sedition for anti-government slogans he wrote or uttered between January and July of last year.

Further charges include inciting unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.

The law under which Tam is charged differs from the national security law enacted last year in Hong Kong, which has been utilised to prosecute dissidents as well.

A first offence of sedition carries a sentence of up to two years in prison, while an offence under the national security law carries a harsh sentence of up to life in prison.

The act had not been used for decades, since the time of Hong Kong's 1997 handover and was a largely forgotten relic among the statute books of a city that had emerged as a regional centre of free speech.

The law was drafted by British colonial rulers in 1938 and has been widely criticised for being anti-free speech.

According to Hong Kong law, sedition encompasses any words that cause "hatred, contempt, and discontent" towards the government or "create discontent among the residents."

Tam's trial opened on Thursday with prosecutors reading those slogans as well as some pro-democracy speeches he made speckled with colourful Cantonese curse words.

The slogans that incited this crackdown included "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", "Corrupt cops, all of your family go to hell", "Disband Hong Kong police, delay no more" and "Down with the Communist Party of China".

For Hong Kong, the trial is a landmark because it will establish a precedent for what political views and phrases will be deemed illegal as China attempts to suppress dissent following huge and violent protests two years ago.

Tam's trial was delayed until the verdict from the higher court was announced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, one of the first cases under Hong Kong's new national security law resulted in the conviction of a former waiter on charges of inciting secession and terrorist activity.

In this trial, it was determined that "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" was secessionist and hence a national security offence.

In the current climate, with China reshaping Hong Kong into an authoritarian state, and the newly created national security police unit has led to the revival of this colonial-era sedition law.

Earlier this week, five members of a pro-democracy Hong Kong union were arrested on sedition charges. Three of them have been charged and are now in custody. The union published books about sheep to defend their village from wolves.

