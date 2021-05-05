Hope of coronavirus-free nation grows as UK nears zero Covid deaths

As the UK started unlocking its extended lockdowns, the country is expecting to hear good news in a few days. Despite hearing several criticisms over handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has achieved one of the lowest death tolls in the world.

On Monday, the UK had reported one death due to the deadly coronavirus and although the number rose to four on Tuesday, experts believe the day is not far when the UK will be able to announce zero deaths in the next few days.

The UK has been able to achieve this downfall in fatalities caused by Covid because of the strict lockdown imposed in the country in the start of the year. The lockdown, which was heavily criticised by the locals, helped break the chain of transmission and reduced the number of people an infected person passed on the disease to, on average.

A fast and widespread vaccination programme also helped bring down the number of people getting infected by the deadly virus. Even if, in some rare cases, people contracted the virus after getting the vaccine there were close to zero chances of them being able to pass on the virus to somebody else.

Experts are now waiting for the Wednesday figures to make a plan to reduce the fatalities caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, the UK is also protecting its citizens against any possibility of a third wave of coronavirus by investing £29.3 million in new coronavirus laboratories in an effort to "future-proof the country from the threat of new variants," the Boris Johnson-led government announced on Wednesday.

In these labs, experts will constantly test the effectiveness of the vaccines against the existing and new variants of the deadly virus.

"The expanded testing capacity at Porton Down will ensure the UK stays one step ahead of the virus and is in the best possible position to respond to new threats from COVID-19 as quickly as possible," the government said.