Honour Justice Ginsburg's 'dying wish': Hillary opposes Barrett's appointment before US elections

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that it was "time to dissent" against attempts to "push through" Amy Coney Barrett's appointment on US Supreme Court before US Elections due on November 3. Amy Coney Barrett is US President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created due to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"This is a moment for us to dissent against President Trump's and Mitch McConnell's desire to push through, the confirmation of a successor before election day," said Clinton.

Clinton said that it was Justice Ginsburg's "dying wish" that a new judge not be appointed before American people have had their say through the ballot. Hillary Clinton was speaking at a livestream event called Honour Her Wish.

US President Donald Trump and Republican Party have made it their priority to confirm Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court before November 3 elections.

Republican Party and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are facing criticism for what some say is their 'hypocrisy'

Also Read | Kamala Harris grills Barrett on Obamacare, she sidesteps question

In 2016, when then US President Barack Obama wanted to fill Supreme Court vacancy, McConnell had refused to hold Senate hearings saying such a move to fill Supreme Court vacancy in an election year should not be made.

But McConnell himself is now pushing for confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett when elections are literally weeks away.

Why the hurry

Republicans and Trump himself envisage that Supreme Court may have to step-in to declare winner of US Elections 2020 just like it did in 2000. In such a case, Trump may have an advantage if conservative judges hold 6-3 majority, which they will if Amy Coney Barrett gets confirmed in the Supreme Court.

Currently, Republicans hold a 57-43 majority in the Senate and Barrett is expected to get confirmed easily in the hearings.