Hong Kong to end most Covid rules apart from mandatory mask wearing

Hong Kong will end most of its strict Covid rules starting Thursday (December 29), meaning there will be no cap on public gatherings and the city's vaccine pass would also be scrapped.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee said that all virus-related measures would be cancelled apart from wearing masks which still remains mandatory, a report by news agency Reuters said.

"The city has reached a relatively high vaccination rate which builds an anti-epidemic barrier. Hong Kong has a sufficient amount of medicine to fight Covid, and healthcare workers have gained rich experience in facing the pandemic," Lee said and pointed out that authorities have been preparing for the scrapping of all restrictions.

ALSO READ | Hong Kong announces further easing of Covid-19 curbs

The chief executive also that Hong Kong will no longer require arrivals to undergo RT-PCR tests, though they would be recommended to do rapid tests for five days, adding close contacts of infected persons will not be required to quarantine, the Straits Times reported.

The news of ending the strict Covid rules comes days after John Lee said that Hong Kong will reopen its borders with mainland China by mid-January, despite China seeing a massive surge in infections.

ALSO READ | New Covid BF.7 outbreak causes blood shortage across China

Lee said last Saturday that authorities would aim to "gradually, orderly, and fully" re-open all entry points between the two sides, and coordinate with the government of Shenzhen to manage the flow of people.

Hong Kong and Beijing had shut their borders in 2020 when Covid first emerged and they remained closed since then.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE