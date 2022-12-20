Hong Kong announces further easing of COVID-19 curbs

Hong Kong has announced a further easing of its social distancing rules, additionally the previously mandatory negative COVID-19 RAT ( rapid antigen test) result is also set to be scrapped.

Talking to the press before his visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu revealed the relaxation adding that details would be provided at a health briefing later in the day.

Lee who will be on a "duty visit" from Wednesday to Saturday will reportedly update President Xi Jinping on the latest situation of Covid and the city's economy.

The Hong Kong leader as per the Standard promised to reflect Hong Kongers' hopes to reopen the border with mainland China. However, he did not say when that would happen.

"I believe the central government understands very much about Hong Kong residents' longstanding hopes for reopening the border and having exchanges in a normal manner," said Lee.

While the particulars of the curb relaxation are not known citing sources the Standard reported that in addition to the possible scrapping of the mandatory negative COVID-19 RAT test for entry to bars, banquets or joining local group tours, other restrictions like the number of people allowed at venues like cinemas, performance venues, theme parks may also be removed.

Currently, as per the Strati Times, in Hong Kong masks remain mandatory in public places, arrivals are still subject to PCR tests and people visiting a bar have to produce a negative rapid antigen test. Additionally, only 240 people are allowed to attend a banquet.

This comes as China and Hong Kong battle a sudden surge in the number of Covid cases after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. On Monday, hong Kong reported 15,00 new daily cases and 39 deaths. Last week the city also scrapped a mandatory Covid mobile application that was required to check in to most venues such as gyms, beauty salons and schools.

(With inputs from agencies)

