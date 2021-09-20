Hong Kong sees patriots inducted into new election committee

An election for Hong Kong's new Election Committee (EC) which only allowed "patriotic" candidates to run has concluded. The committee is responsible for choosing the city's next leader.

This is the first poll since sweeping reforms to its electoral system were passed. The number of registered voters was also slashed by almost 97 per cent , which means only 7,891 people were eligible to vote.

The electoral reform law passed in May was designed to weed out "non-patriots". Also, the EC was given new powerful responsibilities. It was allowed to nominate all candidates for LegCo - the city's parliament.

Under the law, the EC was also expanded by 300 members from 1,200 to 1,500.

Earlier, the critics had warned that the voting reforms were intended to eliminate all opposition from the city’s parliament. They further argue that the new voting system allows even fewer voices to be heard.

