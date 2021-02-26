Hong Kong begins coronavirus vaccination with China's Sinovac

Coronavirus vaccination underway in Hong Kong's Kowloon Bay Photograph:( AFP )
Hong Kong on Friday began its coronavirus vaccination for the public as the financial hub kicked off its inoculation drive with the Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine.
The elderly, frontline workers and medical staff have been prioritised at the first stage. The government had earlier approved China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine after a panel of experts fast-tracked its recommendation despite comparatively low efficacy rate.
The advisory panel unanimously supported Sinovac, saying the benefits of authorising its emergency use outweighed the risks unlike other COVID-19 vaccines such as those from Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca - Sinovac is yet to submit its third-phase clinical trial data to medical journals for peer review.
Healthcare workers along with senior citizens are among some 2.4 million people currently prioritized to receive the vaccine shots. A million doses of the Sinovac vaccine had arrived last week as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other government officials were vaccinated first in a bid to bolster confidence in the program.
Several secretaries also took their first shots of the Sinovac vaccines in a live broadcast on Monday, a day before the city opened the vaccination sign-up channel to people from priority groups.
The city which had imposed severe restrictions till February 18 due to a surge in cases began opening up allowing theme parks, cinemas, salons amid strict conditions.
The coronavirus cases in the city had surged to 80 a day in January. Hong Kong authorities have also secured over 22 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Fosun Pharma-BioNTech, Sinovac and Oxford-AstraZeneca.