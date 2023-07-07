Hong Kong police arrests five people for allegedly supporting pro-democracy activists overseas

The Hong Kong police have arrested five people, as of Thursday (July 6), for allegedly supporting overseas activists who supposedly endangered national security, amid the government’s expanding crackdown on pro-democracy dissidents. The most recent arrest took place on Thursday, a day after four others were also detained on suspected links to pro-democracy activists based abroad. Four men arrested by Hong Kong police The Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four men for supposedly supporting overseas pro-democracy dissidents. The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police, in a statement, said that the four men are suspected of “receiving funds from operating companies, social platforms and mobile applications to support people who have fled overseas and continue to engage in activities that endanger national security.”

The police also said that they searched the detainees’ homes and offices and seized some related documents and electronic communication devices. They added, the four men were being detained for further enquiries and did not rule out additional arrests related to the case. However, the police did not give the names of the detainees.

It was not immediately clear if the arrests were linked to the eight arrest warrants issued, earlier this week, for prominent foreign-based dissidents. However, local media reports citing unnamed sources connected the arrested men to an online platform known as “Punish Mee,” reported Reuters.

The online platform is reportedly used to provide financial aid to the eight wanted overseas activists. The arrests on Wednesday also took place for “suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and acts with seditious intent,” said the police, adding that they were under suspicion of violating the National Security Law.

The police said in reference to the controversial law was imposed on Hong Kong by China, a year after pro-democracy protests broke out across the city.

The police also said that the four men were also suspected of “repeatedly publishing posts with seditious intention on social media, including content which provoked hatred towards the Central Authorities (China) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and advocated ‘Hong Kong independence.’” What do we know about the fifth person arrested? The fifth arrest took place, on Thursday, when the police arrested a 24-year-old man at the city’s airport. “Investigation revealed that the arrested person was suspected of having connection with the group of persons arrested yesterday,” said the police, in a statement, about the arrest on Thursday.

The Hong Kong police only revealed the age of recent detainee while it did not identify the five suspects. According to local media reports, South China Morning Post and pro-Beijing newspaper Wen Wei Po, the 24-year-old recently arrested man was identified as Chu Yan-ho, a former member of the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto.

Reports also suggest that the four others were also former Demosisto members. Notably, a Reuters witness saw former chairperson of Demosisto, Ivan Lam, among the four people arrested, on Wednesday. Hong Kong issues arrest warrants for eight activists overseas-based activists The arrests came days after the Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for eight overseas-based activists, including British-based activist Nathan Law who co-founded Demosisto, in line with the national security law and offered rewards of HK$1 million ($127,600) for information.



The issuance of the arrest warrants have since garnered criticism from the governments in the West. However, Hong Kong chief executive John Lee, on Tuesday, said that eight Hong Kong activists who are said to be in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada would be “pursued for life”.

(With inputs from agencies)







