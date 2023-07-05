Eight activists now based overseas to be 'pursued for life': Hong Kong leader

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday (July 4) that eight Hong Kong activists who have gone overseas would be "pursued for life". There are arrest warrants against these activists for alleged national security offences. Hong Kong police issues arrest warrants against these activists on Monday. The national security offences against them include foreign collusion and incitement to secession. The police have offered rewards for any information that'll lead to their arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok, Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyers and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Christopher Mung, and online commentator Elmer Yuen.

"The only way to end their destiny of being an abscondee who will be pursued for life is to surrender," Lee told reporters.

Hong Kong police have announced rewards of HK$1 million (USD 127,656) for any information that will lead to arrest of any of them. The activists are based in several countries including United States, Britain and Australia.

The activists are wanted under national security law. Beijing imposed the law on Hong Kong in 2020. Critics allege that China has used this law as a tool to stifle pro-democracy sentiment in Hong Kong.

Reuters mentioned Interpol spokesperson to say that the global police agency had not received requests for a Red Notice or Wanted Persons Diffusion for the eight individuals mentioned.

Member countries of the Interpol can ask the agencies to issue a Red Notice for arrest of a person subject of a valid national arrest warrant. However, further requests are reviewed to check whether they comply with Interpol rules and human rights. It is also assessed whether the individual concerned is a refugee or political activist. US, UK not happy with Hong Kong move A spokesperson for US Department of State said that move from Hong Kong sets "a dangerous precedent that threatens the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world."

UK expressed its displeasure as well.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said his government "will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas". 'Vanguard' of 'anti-China' forces Mao Ning, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the eight pro-democracy activists had been at the "vanguard of external anti-China forces' intervention in Hong Kong affairs". Mao justified the moves as being necessary to safeguard national security.

She also expressed "resolute opposition to individual countries' blatant denigration of Hong Kong's national security laws and interference in the legal system (of Hong Kong)."

Reuters quoted Anna Kwok, one of the activists now based in Washington DC. Kwok said that she will continue highlighting China's crackdown on freedoms and rule of law in Hong Kong.

"I believe the values we're fighting for are right. And that's why I'm never going to stop, and I'm never going to back down, even though there's a bounty on my head," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

