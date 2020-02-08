Hong Kong announces punitive measures as it races against time to contain coronavirus

In a bid to stop deadly coronavirus from spreading, Hong Kong government has announced several punitive measures including jail term for those defying the quarantine measures.

Everyone arriving from mainland China has to go through a two-week quarantine period, the government said and those failing to comply with the new measure, may face jail term or hefty fine.

The new measure also applies to travellers coming from other countries who had been to mainland China in the past 14 days.

Hong Kong residents will be allowed to quarantine themselves at home while foreigners must stay in hotels or their arranged accommodations.

Those who don't observe the quarantine could face up to six months in jail.

Amid protesters' demand to shut down of the border with mainland China, the Hong Kong administration has refused to seal the border completely.

The protesters have refused to back down as they continue to raise their demands. The strike was called by 6,500 member - workers' union who have five demands viz., the government to fully close the border with mainland China, facilitate the proper distribution of masks among the public., ensure that frontline medical workers have adequate supplies and protection, provide enough isolation wards for patients and lastly -- the strike would result in no negative reprisals against medical staff.

The union has vowed to continue the strike if their demands are not met.