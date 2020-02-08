US citizen dies of coronavirus in China's Wuhan:US embassy spokesman in Beijing 

In what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak, a 60-year old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China's Wuhan on February 6, Reuters reported quoting a US embassy spokesman in Beijing.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the spokesman reportedly told Reuters on Saturday.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, we have no further comment," he further said.

As of noon Thursday, there had been 19 cases of foreigners infected with the coronavirus, of which two had been discharged from hospital and 17 were being quarantined and treated, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters at a regular briefing last Thursday.

At least 722 people have died from the virus in China while more than 34,000 have been infected, according to the latest official figures.

Two people have died from the virus outside the mainland: a man from Wuhan in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong, reported news agency AFP.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that 19 foreigners have been infected in China, and two of them have recovered. The ministry refused to disclose their nationalities.

