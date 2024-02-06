Hong Kong airport: Ground worker falls from truck, dies after being struck by plane

A ground worker was killed at the Hong Kong airport after falling from a tow truck and getting struck by an aircraft being pulled behind on Tuesday (Feb 6). As per the police authorities, the victim, involved in this rare accident was a 34-year-old Jordanian national. He was employed in Hong Kong. At the time of meeting with this fatal accident, the victim was in the passenger seat of a tow truck from where he fell. Reports suggested he fell out of the vehicle and was subsequently hit by the plane being towed behind it.

Police received a distress call from airport personnel at approximately 3 am, reporting that a man was discovered unconscious at the West Apron. Emergency responders arrived to find the 34-year-old man. As per a statement by the police, the man with severe injuries was seen by the emergency responders on a taxiway during the early hours of Tuesday (Feb 6).

However, regrettably, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and succumbed to his injuries.

The Airport Authority expressed "sorrow over the death of the airport staff and extends its condolences to the family." The police have categorised the incident as a fatal traffic accident while the special investigation team of the New Territories South traffic unit is probing the matter.

The Airport Air Freight Employees’ Association offered their sympathies and urged assistance, including financial aid, for the victim's family. They also highlighted the importance of equipment maintenance and safety awareness, proposing the implementation of smart safety signals to reinforce adherence to protocols.

Authorities urge witnesses or those with information regarding the incident to contact them.

The victim worked for China Aircraft Services, an aircraft ground handling services provider in Hong Kong that offers a wide range of services including ground support, maintenance, and engineering services to airlines and operators at Hong Kong airport. It is also responsible for various tasks such as aircraft maintenance, cleaning, catering, cargo handling, and passenger services, ensuring smooth operations for airlines and safe travel for passengers.

The airport authority stated, "It is suspected that the seat belt was left unfastened while the staff was working on the (vehicle)." It is yet not clear if this oversight led to the tragic incident. Hong Kong police swiftly took action, arresting the 60-year-old driver of the vehicle on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. Dangerous driving causing death carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.

The driver is currently detained pending a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, as per the police.