Hong Kong airport comes to standstill as computer glitch caused check-in delays

Hong Kong International Airport comes to a standstill when the computer-based check-in system faced some technical glitch on Thursday. The daily activity at the airport has resumed now for hundreds of passengers. The news broke out following the footage on local television showing scores of people stuck in lines with their luggage.

The Airport Authority stated that the check-in system had fully resumed normal operation following the discovery of an "abnormality" in the network's computer system during a routine test. Several rows of the city's normally efficient airport were closed for check-in during the outage.

"Five departure flights were delayed for less than 30 minutes during the period," said the authority in a statement. Cathay Pacific Airways (0293. HK), the city's flagship carrier, was one of the hardest hit, according to the South China Morning Post. Cathay did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Hong Kong's airport was one of the busiest international hubs before the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 71 million passengers in 2019.

Beginning in March, the city's government launched a promotional campaign called "Hello Hong Kong" to entice travellers and business people to return to the special Chinese administrative region, which has been hit by COVID restrictions for the past three years.

The Tourism Board of Hong Kong (HKTB) reported this week that provisional visitor arrivals in February tripled from the previous month to a three-year high of 1.4 million.

Technical difficulties are uncommon at Hong Kong International Airport, which has seen a significant increase in traffic since the government lifted its mandatory Covid hotel quarantine policy in September. It was one of the busiest international hubs in the world prior to the pandemic, with over 71 million passengers in 2019. The airport handled 2.1 million passengers in January, a 68 per cent decrease from the same month in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE