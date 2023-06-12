Homework will ‘never be the same,’ ChatGPT-maker's OpenAI CEO tells students in Tokyo

CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Sam Altman, on Monday (June 12) while addressing students in Tokyo said that artificial intelligence (AI) tools will revolutionise education like how calculators did years ago without actually replacing learning. Altman also expressed optimism about the possible global coordination on how to regulate AI. Is AI a ‘new tool’ for education? “Probably take-home essays are never going to be quite the same again,” said ChatGPT founder while speaking at Tokyo’s Keio University. He also called AI a “new tool in education” and “sort of like a calculator for words.”

This comes as Altman was seemingly defending the new technology amid concerns that students will use the ChatGPT, which has the ability to generate human-like conversations, writing and translations within seconds, instead of producing original work.

He also spoke about how these AI tools which we currently have access to are “extremely primitive” when compared to the ones we are going to see in a couple of years. “The way we teach people is going to have to change and the way we evaluate students is going to have to change,” said the OpenAI CEO.

Altman, who is in the midst of a world tour to discuss possibilities and regulations for AI, is also due to visit Singapore, Indonesia and Australia before returning to the United States. Altman ‘optimistic’ about global coordination for AI During an open dialogue with the students in Tokyo, the OpenAI CEO also said he is “quite optimistic” about the prospects for global coordination on AI. “I came to the trip...sceptical that it was going to be possible in the short term to get global cooperation to reduce existential risk but I am now wrapping up the trip feeling quite optimistic we can get it done,” said Altman.

The ChatGPT founder’s world tour also comes weeks after he addressed a panel of US lawmakers calling for regulation of the “increasingly powerful models” of AI and said it is “critical” to mitigate the risks the technology poses.

He also reiterated some of his concerns on Monday and said, “We will feel super responsible, no matter how it goes wrong.” Meanwhile, lawmakers in various countries are scrambling to adapt existing rules and create new guidelines to regulate the use of AI.

Altman also spoke about the regulations efforts during his tour with business and political leaders without giving any further details. The open dialogue in Tokyo also came months after the OpenAI CEO met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and said he is considering opening an office in the country.

“All of the conversations have progressed quite well,” said Altman. He also addressed fears about AI making many existing jobs obsolete and conceded that “some jobs will go away”. However, he also said that the “employment impact that people expect” and insisted that new jobs will emerge.

