Hispanics, Blacks receiving less monkeypox vaccine compared to whites in US, survey reveals

As the monkeypox virus continues to surge in the US, reports say Blacks and Hispanics in America are lagging behind in vaccination.

Last month the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) had said Hispanic and Blacks accounted for "disproportionate share" of monkeypox cases. US health agency said Hispanics comprised 31 per cent of all monkeypox cases while the Black population made up 27 per cent of cases. US census showed Blacks accounted for 13 per cent of the population and Hispanics makeup 19 per cent of the population.

In comparison, white Americans make up 37 per cent of monkeypox cases while accounting for 59 per cent of the US population.

Also Read: After teens, Germany detects monkeypox virus in child

According to data in North Carolina, Black men account for 70 per cent of monkeypox cases but have received less than quarter of vaccine doses while the white population which accounts for just 19 per cent of monkeypox cases has received 67 per cent of vaccine shots.

Watch: WHO stresses monkeypox surge not linked to monkeys

The United States had declared the monkeypox virus a public health emergency last week as the Biden administration pushed for more vaccine doses to be administered to people infected with the virus. However, reports say in major US cities including Chicago, Washington D.C. and Atlanta, whites were administered the majority of monkeypox vaccine doses last month.

The monkeypox vaccination rates are reportedly on the same lines as those affected with COVID-19 in the US as Blacks received the lowest vaccination at 59 per cent while accounting for 20 per cent of deaths.

Health officials had identified JYNNEOS as a safe vaccine option however it has been in short supply as US officials seek to ramp up production.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.