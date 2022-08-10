After teens, Germany detects monkeypox virus in child

As the monkeypox virus contiues to spread, Germany confirmed the first case in a four-year-old child. German health officials detected the monkeypox virus in a girl. The child was reportedly living with two infected adults however she has no symptoms currently even as doctors took the swab for diagnosis.

The country's Robert Koch Institute(RKI) had confirmed the spread of monkeypox virus among teenagers last week. Germany has recorded 2,900 monkeypox cases so far.

Also Read: US moves to stretch out monkeypox vaccine supply

Monkeypox cases in Europe have surged since May. RKI said although the risk to the population was low but added that it would continue to "monitor" the situation. Germany's standing committee said in order to prevent the outbreak it is important for the country to start the vaccination campaign.

However, the German committee said it had only 40,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine while it ordered another 200,000 doses.

Watch: California declares monkeypox emergency

The United States had declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week as it sought to ramp up the supply of vaccines. The US is one of the worst-hit countries with over 9,000 monkeypox cases. New York is currently the epicentre of the virus with majority of cases involving men who have had sex with men, reports say.

On Monday, Peru recorded the first monkeypox death while reporting over 300 cases. Health officials said the 45-year-old man suffered from comorbidities with hospitals in the country reporting eight to nine monkeypox cases per day.

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), over 18,000 people have been infected with the monkeypox virus outside Africa in at least 78 countries worldwide with the majority of cases currently in Europe.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE