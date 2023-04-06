Hindu temple defaced in Ontario as anti-India attacks in Canada continue

A prominent Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario was defaced with anti-India graffiti among a series of similar incidents that have taken place in North America targeting Hindu community and New Delhi. The defacement also includes graffiti targeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and towards the support of Khalistan movement, a died down separatist violent campaign of the past.

The temple targeted in Ontario is BAPS Swaminarayan temple, belonging to Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. The CCTV footage released by the Windsor Police shows a yet-to-be-identified man defacing the temple as the other one looks on.

ALSO READ | Concerns after Hindu temples vandalised in Canada's Greater Toronto area

The organisation has expressed shock and disappointment over the desecration of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. A spokesperson for the organisation stated that they were "very shocked by the anti-Indian graffiti on our mandir walls."

The incident has been reported to local police for immediate action. The Indian mission in Canada is yet to react on the incident.

The incident is the fifth one since July 2021 that include desecration of a Hindu temple.

ALSO WATCH | WION Dispatch | India witnesses sharp rise in anti-India activities in Canada

The Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga and the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton were similarly desecrated in February and January, respectively. In July 2021, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, followed by an incident of vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto in September.

Despite multiple incidents of vandalism and desecration of religious places, the Canadian authorities are yet to make an arrest. The Hamilton Police's Hate Crime Unit is currently investigating the most recent incident involving the desecration of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE