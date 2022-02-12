Concerns after Hindu temples vandalised in Canada's Greater Toronto area

The Hindu community in Canada's Greater Toronto Area are concerned over the number of temples being vandalised in the area in the last few months.

An estimated six Hindu temples have seen burglary, five in Peel and one in Hamilton both are part of the area. Cash from donation boxes and ornaments from Hindu Gods have been stolen in many of the cases.

The Indian consulate in Toronto has spoken to some trustees of the temples that have reported the incident and assured them support to raise the matter with Canadian authorities in bringing the culprits to book.

The first incident was reported in November last year, when break-in was reported at Hindu Sabha temple and Shri Jagannath temple, both in Brampton. January this year saw instances being reported in other temples including Maa Chintpurni Mandir, Brampton, Hindu Heritage Centre, Mississauga, Gauri Shankar Mandir, Brampton and Hamilton Samaj Temple, Hamilton.

Prima facie, these instances don't look like organized attacks against Hindu temples and their properties and only petty attempts to steal money from temples.

The local Police have taken cognizance of the incidents and started investigations. The authorities have contacted the temple staff, and extended support informed of increased security and police patrols.