Hindu forum seeks ban on Pannu's entry into Canada, accuse him of spreading fear

Strongly opposing the "hate speech" delivered by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) has called for his prohibition from entering Canadian territory. The Canadian-based Hindu group has accused Pannun of instilling fear among Hindus and Indians residing in Canada.

Peter Thorning, the legal representative for HFC, expressed the forum's concerns to Marc Miller, who serves as the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship in Canada's House of Commons.

HFC has urged the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to conduct a thorough investigation and take the necessary measures to declare Pannun as "ineligible" for entry into Canada.

What does the letter say?

“I wish to bring to your attention a matter of profound concern regarding Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He currently serves as the legal representative for the US-based organisation known as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which advocates for the establishment of a separate Sikh state. Additionally, Pannun is the lawyer who issued a statement in support of Hardeep Singh Nijjar following his killing on June 18,” the letter read.

Hindu Forum Canada's Lawyer writes to Minister Immigration of Canada Mr. ⁦@MarcMillerVM⁩ to make Gurpatwant Singh Pannu inadmissible to Canada due to his hateful threats to Canadian Hindus ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ ⁦@DLeBlancNB⁩

Emphasising Pannun's designation as a "terrorist" and the outlawed status of his organization, SFJ, within India, HFC's attorney, Thorning, brought to the attention of the Canadian authorities the longstanding connections between the two countries, which have faced political challenges due to Khalistani elements promoting hatred under the guise of free speech.

“We highlight that the Government of India has previously labelled Pannu a terrorist, according to Indian media reports, and has banned the group in the country, accusing it of supporting violent extremism," said the letter.

"Canada and India have longstanding bilateral relations built upon shared traditions of democracy, pluralism and strong interpersonal connections. Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin, with approximately 4% of Canadians being of Indian heritage (1.3 million people). The deep cultural and political ties between Canada and India are strengthened by a growing network of official dialogues, agreements, memoranda of understanding and working groups," HFC's counsel added in the letter.

The Hindu group also brought attention to a recent video featuring Pannun in which he issued a warning for all Indo-Canadian Hindus to depart from Canada. In the video, Pannun accused Canadian Hindus of "working against the very nation from which they derive economic advantages," as stated in HFC's communication. HFC's legal representative explicitly outlined the relevant sections related to 'Public Incitement of Hatred' and requested an inquiry into Pannun's actions, as well as the prohibition of his entry into Canada.

Public incitment of hatred

Everyone who, by communicating statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of

an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or

an offence punishable by summary conviction.

Wilful promotion of hatred

Everyone who, by communicating statements, other than in private conversation, wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group is guilty of

an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or

an offence punishable on summary conviction.

"Section 319 of the Criminal Code makes it unlawful to incite or promote hatred against an identifiable group. There is no doubt that Hindus are an “identifiable group” as defined in section 318 (4) of the Criminal Code," the letter further said.

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, SFJ chief Pannun could be heard urging Canadian Sikhs to convene in Vancouver on October 29 to vote on whether "Indian High Commissioner Verma is responsible for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijaar".

Pannun kept his stance that pro-Khalistan Sikhs have always been loyal to Canada and have complied with the country's laws.