Canada: Parliamentary speaker Anthony Rota resigns after tribute to Nazi-linked veteran

OttawaEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

File photo of Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota. Photograph:(Reuters)

Rota told legislators he had made a mistake by inviting ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend a session in the House honouring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Friday. 

Canada's parliamentary speaker Anthony Rota resigned on Tuesday (Sep 26) after he publicly praised a former Nazi soldier in Parliament. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Rota told legislators he had made a mistake by inviting ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend a session in the House honouring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Friday (Sep 22). 

Rota publicly recognised Hunka, calling him a hero. "That public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world ... I accept full responsibility for my actions," Rota added.

He also said that his resignation would take effect on Wednesday. Until then a deputy speaker will be in charge.

The parliamentary speaker had been facing growing pressure to step down following the Sep 22 incident. Rota paid homage to Hunka and hailed him as "a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" and "a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero."

Rota's remarks (about the veteran) prompted a standing ovation from members. 

This incident played into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine in February last year to "demilitarise and denazify" the country. 

On Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly joined the calls for Rota's resignation. Addressing a press conference in parliament, Foreign Minister Joly said, "What happened on Friday is completely unacceptable." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile,  called Rota's remarks shameful.

(With inputs from agencies)

