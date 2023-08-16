Hillary Clinton felt 'great profound sadness' over Donald Trump's multiple legal woes

Hillary Clinton, the former senator, said that she did not "feel any satisfaction" after Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes. She said that she felt "great profound sadness".

Trump was indicted after a two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia. This is the fourth criminal case to be brought against him this year, the second case to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote.

However, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the indictment "rigged" and a "witch hunt".

Clinton, who was secretary of state and presidential nominee, was invited to MSNBC to talk about a recent article in the Atlantic about the issue of loneliness in US society. Then, however, information about Trump's most recent arrests for interfering with an election in Georgia in 2020 surfaced.

Also read: Rishi Sunak attends Ramayana recitation by Indian preacher Morari Bapu at Cambridge University

She said laughing: "I didn't think that [the appearance] would be under these circumstances, yet another set of indictments."

She added: "It's hard to believe. I don't feel any satisfaction. I feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive."

The grand jury met for roughly 10 hours before handing up charges. Prosecutors charged 18 other people, including Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

The case stems from a Jan 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state, but the request was declined.

Two weeks before Trump was scheduled to leave office, on January 6, 2021, four days later, Trump's supporters attacked the US Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

Clinton further added: "If you stop and think about what the public evidence is … [Trump] set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation."

"He used tactics, harassment, intimidation, he made threats, he and his allies went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections. Now we know they even went into voting machines in order to determine whether or not those voting machines had somehow been breached when they were the ones actually doing the breaching," she added.

Watch: Georgia election fraud case: Trump aide files motion to transfer case

"So there is a great deal already in the public record … clearly this investigation has been very thorough. But I don't know that anybody should be satisfied with this. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes," she further said.

Clinton also said that the only satisfaction may be that the "system is working". "That all of the efforts by Donald Trump his allies and his enablers to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy, have been brought into the light and justice is being pursued," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE