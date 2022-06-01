Hilary Clinton’s 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI over Trump’s Russia links

Michael Sussmann, a former lawyer at a firm that represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, has been found not guilty of lying to the FBI over spreading false information on Donald Trump and his links to a Russian bank.

A federal jury of the Washington DC District Court gave the verdict on Tuesday after jurors unanimously agreed to acquit Sussmann of the criminal charge.

The case pertained to Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney and former federal prosecutor, allegedly concealing from the FBI that he was representing Clinton’s campaign when he gave a so-called proof of a secret backchannel between Russia-based Alfa Bank and Trump’s business company, the Trump Organization. The FBI had investigated but quickly determined that there was no suspicious contact.

Welcoming the verdict, Sussmann in brief remarks to reporters said, "I told the truth to the FBI, and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict," he said, adding that he was "relieved that justice ultimately prevailed in this case”, reports Reuters.

Also read | Trump was scared Biden would be replaced with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama, book claims

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work that I love," Sussmann added.

However, the verdict dealt a major blow to John Durham, the special prosecutor appointed by William Barr, Trump's attorney general, to probe the origins of federal investigations into alleged Russian interference in US politics.

Also read | Hillary Clinton reads discarded victory speech from 2016 election

In a statement released by the Justice Department, Durham said: “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

The website of John S Taylor Park encourages players to "discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park." But there are also signs, which discourage swimming in the lake. As the probe continues, the cops have advised people to stay away from the lake.