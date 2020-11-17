Hiker, 'dead' for 45 minutes, brought back to life

A hiker, who was presumed dead, has been brought back to life -- despite his heart stopping for 45 minutes.

Michael Knapinski, 45, got lost in Mount Rainier national park in the US in freezing conditions last weekend.

He was found and airlifted to a hospital in Seattle, Washington state. He had a pulse when he arrived at hospital but then his heart stopped.

He died while he was in the ER, the doctor attending to him told The Seattle Times.

The medical team performed CPR on the patient, and after about 45 minutes, his heart started again.

Two days later, he woke up.

Knapinski, who is still recovering, told CBS that he had started hiking after overcoming a serious drug addiction.