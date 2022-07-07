Highland Park suspect’s father to be investigated for signing gun application

The United States police said on Thursday that the father of the suspect detained in the Highland Park shooting will be criminally investigated in the connection to the attack. The decision was taken after they found a signed affidavit supporting his son’s application for a gun license. Robert Crimo III was detained by the Chicago Police after seven people were killed in a mass shooting during the June 4 parade. The police also found evidence that his father - Robert Crimo Jr - sponsored his son’s firearm owner application in 2019. However, he denied all allegations brought against him.

“I had no – not an inkling, warning – that this was going to happen,” Crimo told ABC News.

According to the law in Illinois, any individual needs to be at least 21 years old to buy any firearm with the help of a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID). However, they can obtain one if they have a written consent form from any of their parent or a legal guardian who is already a FOID member.

Under the clauses provided in the written affidavit, the guardian who decides to sign on behalf of a minor will be liable for “any damages resulting from the minor applicant’s use of firearms or firearm ammunition”. As a result, the police have decided to investigate further into Robert Crimo Jr.

According to a CNN report, the police found a number of weapons including 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the suspect’s house but Crimo Jr claimed they were his, not his son’s.

