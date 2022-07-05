Highland Park: July 4 parade shooter planned attack for weeks, says police

The United States was rocked by yet another mass shooting on Monday as a gunman opened fire on a July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois resulting in the death of six people and injury many more. The police were able to capture the alleged shooter – Robert “Bobby” Crimo – and they said on Tuesday that Crimo was planning the attack for weeks. In the official statement, the US Police said that the gun used in the attack was bought legally by the suspect and in order to hide his facial tattoos and his identity during the time of the attack, Crimo wore women’s clothes and gloves.

"We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks. He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade," police spokesman Chris Covelli told reporters.

"He accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire.

"Crimo was dressed in women's clothing, and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity during his escape."

During the attack, Crimo fired around 70 rounds of bullets before escaping and blending into the crowd who were trying to escape in panic. It resulted in an almost ten-hour manhunt which ended with Crimo getting arrested in his car by the authorities just outside the Highland Park area.

"Crimo exited the road, he dropped his rifle and he blended in with the crowd," Covelli said.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told CBS News that she knew Crimo when he was a little boy.

"I was his Cub Scout pack leader," she said. "… My heart breaks for everybody in this town. I'm not sure what happened to him to compel him to commit this kind of evil in his hometown, but we have a city that is in deep mourning today, and we are going to take a long time to heal from all of this."

