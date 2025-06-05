/Highest in history: US arrests over 2,200 immigrants in a single day, record number in ICE history

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly made a record as it arrested over 2,200 people, the highest in American history. As per a report by NBC News on Tuesday (June 3), this came amid the reports of Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem instructing the department to arrest at least 3,000 immigrants per day.

The people who have been arrested so far had been enrolled in ICE's Alternative to Detention (ATD) programme. As per the programme, arrested immigrants who are undocumented and not threats to public safety are kept under supervision through ankle monitors, smartphone apps, or other geolocating programs.

Although the US President Donald Trump has vowed to deport "millions," former ICE officials say that hitting that target will not be possible for ICE.

As per the ICE data, 20,000 ankle monitors were in use by ICE, and 98.5% of people on ATF appear for their check-ins, making them easy targets for ICE arrests as they try to ramp up numbers.

“People are now increasingly afraid and intimidated because of the way that ICE is executing these kinds of enforcement priorities on such a widespread, indiscriminate and mass scale”, Greg Chen, senior director of government relations, said.

Trump's ban on 19 countries

The report came ahead of Trump's announcement of banning the entry of nationals from 12 countries and partial restrictions on people from 7 other countries.

These are the countries that have been affected by the decision:

Afghanistan Myanmar Chad Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Haiti Iran Libya Somalia Sudan Yemen

Moreover, the Trump administration has also imposed partial restrictions on people from seven other countries.

Burundi Cuba Laos Sierra Leone Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela



'We will not allow...'

Donald Trump took to the social media platform X and wrote, "We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm."