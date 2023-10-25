Hezbollah chief meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders, says the Lebanese group

Senior officials of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both Palestinian militants groups, have held talks with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, said the Lebanese group on Wednesday (Oct 25). The statement from Hezbollah did not reveal on what day or where the meeting took place. It only said that Nasrallah met Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri and Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nakhaleh at an undisclosed location and that the talks revolved around achieving "real victory" in the conflict with Israel.

The meeting, as claimed by Hezbollah, took place just when Israeli forces are exchanging fire with the Lebanese group and its Palestinian ally across Lebanon-Israel border. The developments have raised the spectre of new front of conflict amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The groups are part of the so-called "axis of resistance" which comprises of Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian and other Iran-backed groups opposed to Israel.

The statement from Hezbollah said that the participants in the meeting discussed what "the axis of resistance must do at this critical stage to achieve real victory... in Gaza and Palestine and stop Israel's brutal aggression".

Hezbollah said that they also discussed "recent events in the Gaza Strip since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," a reference to the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas. The health ministry run by Hamas has reported that 5,791 deaths have taken place in the enclave in the Israeli offensive in response to the October 7 attack.

The statement from the Hezbollah added that Nasrallah and militant leaders from Palestine "agreed to keep coordinating and daily following up on developments."

Hamas and Hezbollah have for long co-ordinated with Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Hezbollah said that the meeting also touched upon the cross-border fire at Israel-Lebanon border.

AFP has reported that at least 52 people have been killed so far in Lebanon. These are mostly Hezbollah fighters but the tally also includes civilians. Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah is one such casualty.