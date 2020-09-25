'Hero rat' awarded gold medal for hunting landmines

A landmine detection rat in Cambodia has been awarded for saving lives, "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty".

The giant African pouched rat has been formally recognised for his work and been presented with a miniature gold medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross. He was awarded by the British veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for his work detecting undetonated landmines in Cambodia.

Cambodia has spent years slowly clearing the land of explosives, but it's dangerous work. This is where Magawa, the rat, comes in.

Magawa has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since he was trained by charity APOPO. He is the charity's most successful Hero Rat, having cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land.

He is the first rat in the charity's 77-year history to receive such an award.

APOPO trains rats like Magawa to detect the scent of the explosive chemicals used in landmines and point them out to their handlers.

"Magawa is a hero rat. We're thrilled to celebrate his life-saving devotion by awarding him the PDSA gold medal," PDSA's Director General Jan McLouglin said in a virtual presentation of the medal, which was specially designed to fit on Magawa's work harness.

The PDSA Gold Medal is "the highest honour for outstanding animal bravery and exceptional dedication in civilian life," according to its website.

Magawa can clear an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes.