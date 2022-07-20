Here's why top Ukraine's presidential aide says they need to win war against Russia before winter

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Andriy Yermak, who is Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, said on Tuesday (July 19) that Ukraine must win the ongoing war must win its war with Russia before winter. Yermak said that this would give Russian military forces time to dig in and the counter-offensive will be more difficult for Ukraine.

Yermak told Ukrainian weekly Novoye Vremya: "It is very important for us not to enter into the winter. After winter, when the Russians will have more time to get a footing, it will certainly be more difficult. It is very important for us not to give them this possibility."

Yermak is also hopeful that the Western allies should supply more arms. He also said that he was counting on pledges of aid by US President Joe Biden in the form of weaponry and economic support.

Yermak said: "Our objective is victory. These negotiations are taking place at military and foreign affairs ministry level... with UN mediation. I'm in touch with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, I do not communicate with the Russians."

It is understood that the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act package signed by Biden in May is due to come fully into operation next month.

Yermak further noted that the talks are not being held to end the Russia-Ukraine war as the ongoing talks with Russia revolved simply around how to export Ukrainian grain from blockaded ports.

