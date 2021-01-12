Here's how long Moderna's vaccine will protect you from coronavirus

Moderna Inc, which was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to announce the creation of a COVID-19 with over 90 per cent efficacy on Monday claimed that immunity from the vaccine should last at least a year.



During the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, the drugmaker claimed that its vaccines are likely to protect people from the virus for at least a year.

It added that the new messenger RNA (mRNA) technology which it used to make the vaccines is equipped to deal even with the new variants of coronavirus, which have emerged in different parts of the world.

The first variant was spotted in Britain, followed by South Africa. Japan also claimed that a new variant had been spotted in the country recently.

Also read: US may halve Moderna's vaccine doses to inoculate more people



mRNA-1273, the company’s vaccine uses synthetic mRNA to copy the make up of coronavirus. Then, it teaches the immune system to recognise and kill it.



In December, Moderna said that it would conduct tests to confirm how the vaccine performs against various strains. On Monday, Moderna claimed that it hopes to deliver between 600 million and 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Also read: Wisconsin pharmacist arrested for removing 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine



In addition, it forecast sales of $11.7 billion coming from vaccines in 2021, based on advance purchases from governments around the world.

“The team feels very comfortable with the track record we have now … that we are on track to deliver at least 600 million doses,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel announced.