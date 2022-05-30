Hepatitis A linked to strawberries? US FDA and CDC investigating cause

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a hepatitis A epidemic that may be related to two brands of organic strawberries sold at various merchants in the United States and Canada.

According to the FDA, strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 under the FreshKampo and HEB brands should not be consumed.

The tainted strawberries were sold at stores across the country, including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Market, and WinCo Foods.

Consumers in California, Minnesota, and Canada have all reported cases of hepatitis A after purchasing strawberries before becoming ill. According to the FDA, at least 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been reported thus far across the country.

According to the FDA, hepatitis A is an infectious virus that can lead to liver damage. Fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale faeces are some of the symptoms. Infections usually clear up in one to two weeks, though they can become chronic in rare circumstances.

Strawberries should be thrown away if you don't know what brand you bought or when or where you bought them, according to the FDA. Strawberries that have been frozen should also be discarded.

Anyone who develops hepatitis A symptoms after eating strawberries should seek medical attention immediately.

