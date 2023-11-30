LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Henry Kissinger, America's most controversial and equally influential diplomat, dies at 100

WION Web Team
Washington DCEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
main img

File photo of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Henry Kissinger architected wars that killed millions in Vietnam but his legacy came to be defined due to his role in establishing Washington's ties with Beijing in the 1970s. 

Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state and one of the most controversial Americans of the twentieth century, died at the age of 100 in Connecticut. Kissinger's death was reported by Kissinger Associates, Inc in a statement. 

This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

'Go f**k yourself': Elon Musk's profanity-laden answer to advertisers suspending ads on X - WATCH

Kim Jong Un’s sister calls out USA for 'double standards' over N Korea's spy satellite

Piggybacking on USA's allegations, Trudeau urges India to take Canada's claims seriously