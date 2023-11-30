Henry Kissinger, America's most controversial and equally influential diplomat, dies at 100
File photo of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Photograph:(Reuters)
Henry Kissinger architected wars that killed millions in Vietnam but his legacy came to be defined due to his role in establishing Washington's ties with Beijing in the 1970s.
Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state and one of the most controversial Americans of the twentieth century, died at the age of 100 in Connecticut. Kissinger's death was reported by Kissinger Associates, Inc in a statement.
