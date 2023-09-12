Heavy flooding set loose more than 70 crocodiles in southern China

An operation for recapturing more than 70 crocodiles was launched by the authorities in a southern Chinese city after they escaped from a commercial farm due to intense flooding which swept the entire region, reported multiple state media outlets, as some residents warned others to stay indoors.

Originally, the toothy reptiles were kept at a crocodile farm in Maoming, which is located in Guangdong's southern province. However, a local lake overflowed due to a recent deluge which led to the escape of the animals.

Around 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles were present on the prowl near the village of Peng Cun, reported Shandong-based outlet Hai Bao News.

The outlet stated that they reached out to the local authorities who had asked the residents of the region not to venture out. To round up the missing crocs, an emergency force was deployed with the use of sonar detection equipment, as per The Beijing News.

However, the operation was made challenging by the depth of the floodwater, it added, which led the authorities to appeal to residents not to depart from their homes.

Speaking to Nanfeng Plus, a member of the emergency squad said that they may be required to euthanise the crocodiles instead of capturing them.

Several crocodiles captured

In the video footage circulated on Chinese social media, some of the crocs were seen lurking behind a road sign near what looked like to be a submerged road.

The emergency force's members, seen in high visibility vests and helmets, can be seen on boats, searching the reptiles.

In some footage, several crocodiles were seen being captured and then brought back to land, with their limbs and mouths tied up to restrict their movement, as some curious local residents continued to look on from the shore.

WATCH | Lingering rains from typhoon batter China for seventh day

In China, the skin of the crocodiles is prized and their meat is said to have medicinal value as per Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Guangdong is a known place for crocodile farms because of its relatively warmer climate. Hong Kong and Southern China have been battered by downpours after the region was ripped by typhoon Haikui last week.

Heavy rains from Typhoon Haikui drenched Southern China for seven consecutive days. The relentless downpours led to trapping residents, flooding in low-lying areas and road blockages.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.