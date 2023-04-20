Heathrow security strikes to cause 'inevitable disruption' during King's coronation

The travel plans for passengers who are planning to visit King Charles III and Queen Consort's coronation in May are likely to face "inevitable disruption and delays" as over 1,400 security personnel at Heathrow Airport will go on eight days strike amid demands for a decent pay raise.

The coronation of the King will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May 2023. The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the Service.

The security personnel will be on strike from May 4 to 6, May 9 to 10, and May 25 to 27, according to the Unite trade Union. Unite is a major trade union in the United Kingdom which has organized strikes in the past as well to push for better working conditions, wages, and benefits for its members.

The union's general secretary, Sharon Graham, said, "Yet again, we have a chief executive who thinks it is acceptable to boost his earnings while he denies his own workers a decent pay rise." "This dispute is bound to escalate with more workers being balloted and disruption set to continue throughout the summer."

Earlier, a 10-day walkout by security guards at Heathrow airport over Easter resulted in the cancellation of dozens of flights to and from Heathrow. The airport informed travellers to expect delays longer than usual ones.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We kept Heathrow running smoothly during the first 10 days of Unite's failed industrial action, and passengers can have confidence that we will do so again this time." "We will not let Unite disrupt the flow of visitors to the UK during such an important period for the country."

Heathrow argues that since January, it has been providing employees with a 10% salary rise and a lump sum payment of £1,150. It alleged that the union has not made this updated offer to its members. Wayne King, a regional officer for Unite, while refuting Heathrow's claims and said that the airport had displayed a "stubborn refusal to make an offer that meets our members' expectations."

He added, "Our members have been crystal clear they are seeking a substantial permanent increase in pay." "A small one-off lump sum payment will not alleviate the financial pressures our members are facing on a daily basis."

