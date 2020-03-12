Heartbreaking video of a four-year-old girl telling her hairdresser 'she's ugly' goes viral

Standing tall against the towering standards of beauty, and learning to be confident despite them isn't always an easy task. And not only for adults, but also for children. Toddlers too.

Ask Ariyonna -- all of four, but quite conscious of how she looks.

An Instagram video, featuring her crying over her how she looks, has gone viral. In the said video, little Ariyonna is seen getting her locks taken care of by a hairdresser. She then looks into the camera and states, "I am ugly!"

Stylist Shabria, identified as Little Wave Daddy on Instagram then pulls the little girl in a warm hug. She says, "Don't say that! You are so pretty! You have this beautiful chocolate skin."

"When you look at yourself you suppose to say 'I am so pretty' - you got the prettiest little dimples, you are so cute," she adds.

The heartrending moment has acquired massive support across the Internet. While people are praising the hairdresser for her generous act, they are also questioning the societal norms that could even hamper the confidence of a four-year old.

Shabria detailed the incident on her Instagram post. She wrote, "We Must UPLIFT Our Queens. While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world, then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged.

"It broke my heart into pieces because she has the GREATEST energy and the most beautiful smile and heart ! She comes from a great home & loving mother . I just think when kids go to school they learn and pick up sooo much different things that they don’t know the definition but they know the feeling! Keep her in your prayers and keep lifting up our future!!!"

Entire Insta-verse obliged -- including former first lady of the United States - Michelle Obama. She supported the little girl, and praised the hairdresser on her Instagram story.

Oscar winner Matthew Cherry, who won accolades this year for his animated short 'Hair Love', also chimed in. 'Hair Love' is a seven-minute long animated short film centering on the relationship between an African-American father, Stephen, his daughter, Zuri and her hair.

Hey #ArtTwitter can we get a collection of drawings together of this sweet little girl who mistakenly called herself ugly like the one @LeislAdams did so we can get a collection of them to her and the hairdresser @LilWaveDaddy that encouraged her. Make sure to include the dimples https://t.co/PyG6wRpnrv — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 7, 2020 ×

Several other celebrities also tweeted in support of Ariyonna.

In tears over this. Somebody told this child this and her heart broke and her confidence broke and she believed it. Thank God for this beautiful spirit in her life to tell her differently. This video shows how deeply we harm each other. And fully we can lift each other up. https://t.co/O3VXlGWis0 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 7, 2020 ×