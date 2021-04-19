Health of Navalny threatens his life: Russian politicians to President Vladimir Putin

Eleven Russian politicians signed an open letter demanding an independent doctor be immediately allowed to see Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, news channel CNN reported.

These 11 politicians represent several regional parliaments of Russia.

According to CNN, the letter states that "You, the President of the Russian Federation, personally bear responsibility for the life of Navalny on the territory of the Russian Federation, including in prison facilities".



The US on Sunday warned Russia of consequences if Navalny died in prison. Doctors have said on Saturday that the jailed politician can die "any minute". Aides have called for nationwide protests to ensure there was no harm to Navalny's life. Navalny is currently on a hunger strike inside the jail.

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington had warned the Kremlin that it would be "held accountable by the international community" if Navalny died. Sullivan added that Kremlin was told, "that there will be consequences if Mr Navalny dies."

Biden had said on Saturday that Navalny's plight was "totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate".

(With inputs from agencies)