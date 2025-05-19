He didn't want to be born: Inside the mind of Guy Bartkus, 'pro-mortalist' behind California IVF clinic bombing

A day after a fertility clinic in California, United States, was rocked by a deadly car bomb, the FBI has identified the suspect behind what it said was an "intentional act of terrorism".

Guy Edward Bartkus has been identified as the suspect by the investigative agency.

25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus is the only casualty of the explosion.

As per reports, on Saturday (May 17), the suspect targeted the Palm Springs, California-based fertility clinic and died in the explosion, in which four others were injured.

The 25-year-old had targeted the American Reproductive Centers, a full-service fertility clinic offering IVF, egg donation, and surrogacy. Authorities say Bartkus used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in a silver Ford Fusion sedan to carry out the attack. The blast also shattered buildings across central Palm Springs.

According to a Daily Mail report, Bartkus, in his writings, has referred to himself as a "pro-mortalist". He describes this radical ideology as someone who wants to bring their own death ASAP to prevent "future suffering, and, more importantly, the suffering your existence will cause to all the other sentient beings."

Bartkus reportedly also left behind a 30-minute audio manifesto explaining his motivations, railing against IVF clinics, human reproduction, and his own existence.

In the tape, he said that no one took his "consent" before bringing him into the world.

"I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I've decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic. Basically, it just comes down to I'm angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here".

He said he was "angry" at IVF clinics for existing because "these are people who are having kids after they've sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?".

According to the Los Angeles Times, firearms, including an AK-47 and an AR-style rifle, along with ammunition, were found near the blast site. Bartkus had also set up a tripod camera to film the attack, but the footage failed to upload to his website, reported BNO News.