One person was killed and at least four were injured in a bomb explosion near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California on Saturday (May 17). The FBI called the incident an intentional act of terrorism".

As per Reuters, the authorities have a person of interest in the custody and the investigation in underway. They are no searching for any suspect, Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, told the agency.

The person killed was near a vehicle that had been blown to pieces outside the clinic, operated by American Reproductive Centers, Davis said.

The bomb was either in or around a car parked near the clinic, Mayor Ron deHarte of Palm Springs said. It exploded around 100 miles (160 km) east of Los Angeles.