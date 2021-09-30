Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday (September 29), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said in a tweet.

The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) elevated Kīlauea's volcano alert level from "Watch" to "Warning" and its aviation color code from "Orange" to "Red" as the new eruption and associated hazards are evaluated, USGS said.

Also read | La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

The latest alert level and color code imply that a hazardous eruption is "imminent, underway or suspected," according to the USGS website.

The eruption was not in an area with homes and was fully contained within the Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii News Now reported, citing officials.