Hawaii police issue names of 388 people still missing after devastating wildfires

Hawaii police have said some 388 people are still missing after deadly wildfires ripped through Maui, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The police have also released the names of those who remain unaccounted for. At the beginning of this week, around 850 people were reported missing by the authorities.

So far, at least 115 people have been killed in Lahaina, a toll authorities claim is expected to rise.

"We're releasing this list of 388 names today because we know that it will help with the investigation," Maui Police Department chief John Pelletier said.

"But we're also balancing that because we do know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for some folks that are affected by this," the statement read.

Biden visits crisis-hit island

On Monday (August 21), 13 days after the wildfires began, President Joe Biden of the United States visited the crisis-hit island. His response to the crisis has faced severe criticism from the opposition.

During his assessment of the destruction, Biden assured the people of Maui that the federal government would support their recovery efforts without a time limit.

Hawaii wildfire death toll crosses 100

"The country grieves with you, stands with you and will do everything possible to help you recover," he said in a speech, delivered next to a 150-year-old banyan tree in Old Lahaina which had been burned in the fires.

"Today it's burned, but it's still standing," Biden referred to the tree. "The tree survived for a reason. I believe it's a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis," he added.

Maui sues Hawaiian Electric Company

Meanwhile, Maui County took legal action against the Hawaiian Electric Company. The lawsuit accused the power company of negligence for not shutting down its power lines, despite receiving warnings about potential power line damage and fire ignition due to hurricane winds.

Hawaii Electric expressed disappointment in the County's decision to pursue litigation while an ongoing investigation was still in progress.

The area had been experiencing a drought, leaving vegetation extremely dry as Hurricane Dora passed around 500 miles (800km) south of Hawaii, accompanied by powerful winds.

(With inputs from agencies)